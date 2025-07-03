July is here, and it’s about to be an exciting new month for soap enthusiasts and viewers. The soap opera couples are either happily romancing or going through a hard time. Here’s what to expect from them on Days of our Lives, General Hospital, Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

What To Expect From The Bold & The Beautiful

This month in Bold & The Beautiful, according to Swoon, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes bask in the glow of their engagement. How long will their celebration last with Brooke Logan’s evil gaze on their union? Will she use Nick Marone to make him jealous?

Carter Walton and Hope Logan are back in each other’s arms, deeply in love, yet Liam Spencer continues to haunt Hope’s heart and mind. Is this going to lead to the end of the engagement? Especially with Liam’s health?

Luna Nozawa can’t let go of Will Spencer, and as Electra Forrester grows closer to him, Luna plots a way to tip the scales. Is she going to ruin things for herself due to her obsession on more than one front in her rocky life?

Convinced that Steffy Forrester is the thing keeping her from reconnecting with her father, Finn Finnegan, Luna makes a bold move, one that could shatter lives forever. Will this be the moment Finn finally snaps at Luna?

What To Expect From Days Of Our Lives

Alex Kiriakis declares his love for Stephanie Johnson. It’s a moment of feelings and emotions as the two rejoice and celebrate their romance. Belle Black and EJ DiMera get romantic, but things take a turn when he asks her for a favor. How will the court hearing impact their relationship? Chad DiMera and Cat Greene continue to grow closer and bond. Will this lead to some progress or will Chad’s commitment issues be a wedge?

What To Expect From General Hospital

This month in General Hospital, fans can expect Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn to kiss. Trina Robinson and Kai Taylor hit a rough patch. Cody Bell and Ava Jerome share a close moment. Mac Scorpio plays matchmaker for Cody Bell and Molly Lansing. Elizabeth Webber sets boundaries with Ric Lansing. Will any of these couples make it or not?

What To Expect From The Young & The Restless

Nick Newman finds himself drawn to someone from his past. Is it going to be Phyllis Summers or Sharon Newman? Audra Charles plays with fire. Will Kyle Abbott get burned? Or will he somehow manage to stay afloat?

Claire Newman finds herself spending more time with Holden Novak during Kyle’s absence. Will this lead to some sparks? Danny Romalotti makes an important decision about his future with Cricket Blair. Is this goodbye? Lily Winters gives in to temptation and makes a bold move. Will she pursue Damian Kane to keep Cane Ashby away from her after his re-entry?

