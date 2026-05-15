In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne offered Dylan a new job opportunity at Forrester Creations in the perfumery department as her personal assistant. On the other hand, Brooke’s power play concerned Bill and Katie, who considered how it would shake things up.

The drama, the worry, the rivalry, the secrets, the tension, the moves, and the chaos are about to grow tenfold in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 15, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 15, 2026

The final episode of the week features Zende growing frustrated with his role as designer. Now that Forrester Creations has put Hope for the Future on the back burner again, things have gotten quite tense for more than one individual. Hope is obviously unhappy about the choice, but so is Zende.

He put so much effort and energy into the line when it was reinstated, and now it has been shelved, and his work will not see the light of day. This is bound to make anyone feel frustrated and undervalued. There is also no guarantee that Forrester will bring the line back to the front.

Zende is tired of seeing his hard work go down the drain because of a few quick decisions made by the management. How will he deal with his anger and disappointment? Is he going to simply vent it out to Carter? Or will he go and speak with Steffy and Ridge? Will his choice change things for him?

On the other hand, Brooke is hopeful Ridge will make the right decision. She made it known to her husband that she wants the co-CEO position at Forrester Creations. Brooke wants to run the company with Ridge, and she is not letting that ambition go. But it’s not as easy as she wants it to be.

Ridge would be more than happy for it to become a reality, but Steffy holds the co-CEO position. And now it has become a choice between his daughter and his wife. Steffy is not happy about Ridge even considering Brooke replacing her. And now the matter has become complicated.

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