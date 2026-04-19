Back in the day, Himesh Reshammiya had mesmerized an entire generation with his soulful songs. People from the early 2000s will not forget his leather jacket and cap look, which made all his songs hits. Reshammiya has now transitioned into acting and, in 2025, starred in the film Badass Ravi Kumar.

The action thriller saw him in the lead role. It’s finally released on an OTT platform, making it easier for his fans to watch the film. For people who missed it on the big screen, here are all the details.

Badass Ravi Kumar Plot

Badass Ravi Kumar began in the year 1989 in Muscat, Oman. A Pakistani high official orders a don to retrieve a film reel containing information on Indian agents and nuclear codes. It finds its way to Laila, who obtains it after killing her husband. We are then introduced to Badass Ravi Kumar (Himesh Reshammiya), who is a former Delhi cop known for eliminating corrupt criminals in his own way.

Ravi Kumar is brought back into this mission and is accompanied by Commissioner Awasthi and Interpol agent Mahavir Ahuja. The three then go on a globe-trotting mission to retrieve the reel. The film focuses on this mission and the events that unfold for the characters along the way.

Ravi Kumar jaisa dhurandhar koi ho nahi sakta 😎🔥 Badass Ravi Kumar, Streaming 18 April on #JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/0ulEyhf8NI — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) April 15, 2026

Badass Ravi Kumar Cast & Crew

Himesh Reshammiya plays the titular role of Badass Ravi Kumar in the film. Other cast members include Prabhudeva (in double roles), Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Johnny Lever, Sunny Leone, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Prashant Narayanan in supporting roles.

The film is directed by Keith Gomes in his directorial debut. It’s written by Reshammiya and Kushal Ved Bakshi, with Bunty Rathore penning the dialogues. Reshammiya has also composed the music and produced the film under his banner of Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It’s shot by Manoj Soni, with Rameshwar S. Bhagat as editor.

Badass Ravi Kumar: Streaming Details

Badass Ravi Kumar was released on JioHotstar on 18 April 2026. This will ensure that the film is available to people across the nation in different languages, with subtitles. Fans who missed it on the big screen will finally get to watch it in the comfort of their homes. It runs 142 minutes and features all the genre tropes of an action entertainer.

The film was released in the theaters on 7 February 2025 and met with a mostly mixed critical response. It ended up grossing around 13.78 crore at the box office.

Badass Ravi Kumar Trailer

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