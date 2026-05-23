Once upon a time, Rajkumar Hirani gave us one of the most beautiful songs on an acoustic guitar – Give Me Some Sunshine. Now, dust off your college nostalgia, cue up the acoustic guitar chords, and get ready for a heavy dose of pure, unadulterated jaadoo ki jhappi! Rajkumar Hirani is officially back, and he is bringing a piece of his filmmaking soul with him with Pritam & Pedro.

Produced by Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the teaser of the film was dropped, and I am experiencing major deja vu. Not only does this project mark a monumental milestone with Rajkumar Hirani introducing his son, Vir Hirani, to the silver screen, but it also reunites the maestro with his original lucky charm, Arshad Warsi.

From the very first frame of the teaser, Pritam & Pedro scream old-school 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai energy in the best way possible! The teaser does not rely on anything huge! Instead, it relies on what Hirani does best: heartbeat, humor, and relatable human bonds.

The film chronicles a chaotic bond between Pritam and Pedro, played by Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi. Probably, it will be their humor that will win this film! The teaser also introduces all the important characters in the film, right from Mona Singh to Boman Irani, through a background song!

The biggest curiosity factor surrounding the film is undoubtedly the launch of Vir Hirani. Making a debut under your father’s story can be a double-edged sword, but the young actor seems confident with his on-screen presence.

But the real firecracker of the teaser is Arshad Warsi! Watching Arshad back in a Rajkumar Hirani universe feels like a warm homecoming. The actor brings his signature comic timing and physical comedy. In an era dominated by dark, violent action thrillers and cynical narratives, Pritam & Pedro feels like a breath of fresh air, and I am already excited for this one! At least it has built the anticipation right.

Check out the teaser here.

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For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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