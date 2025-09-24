Last week was a celebration for Indian Cinema with good films and good content for cine-lovers. Out of this lot, it was Arshad Warsi who ruled the big screen and the small screen alike with two of his roles – the main lead in Jolly LLB 3 and a supporting role as Gaffoor Bhai in Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood!

The superstar who made us fall in love with his comic timing as Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS has kept us entertained throughout. Last week, his stellar act in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 stood out, where he matched Akshay Kumar’s Jolly act, and the two Jollys put a wonderful act together!

On the same day, Arshad Warsi surprised us with a superb supporting act in Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix. The actor plays Gaffoor Bhai in the web series, and his comic timing there is impeccable as well! Watching the actor nail two superb comic roles in a single day was overwhelming for me as a fan!

I have been an Arshad Warsi fan ever since I first saw him in a film called Hero Hindustani. I was an instant fan of his dancing as well when I saw him groove to Halka Halka sa yeh nasha. And then, of course, his comic timing was outstanding in films like Hulchul and Munna Bhai MBBS.

For those who think it was Jolly LLB that displayed Arshad’s range as an actor, they should definitely go and watch a film called Sehar. The actor played an STF officer in the film and pulled off a stellar act! However, for many years, Arshad and his spark have both been missing from the big screen, though we witnessed him leading Asur.

So years later, watching him twice in two different projects on two different mediums on a single day was overwhelming as a fan! Here’s my petition to plead the OG Circuit Bhai to keep us entertained with such class acts!

Dear Arshad Warsi,

I have enjoyed watching you back, Akshaye Khanna, in Hulchul as a great friend. I have grown up seeing you fight an entire cartel in Sehar, and I have seen you groove with utmost panache in Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya while you chase Sushmita Sen and Isha Koppikar both! I have enjoyed each and every act you have put up throughout the years, and while ‘Kaun hai ye log, kahan se aate hain ye log’ is now a legit meme, I was moved by the intensity and intent with which you portrayed that single scene in Jolly LLB!

Never ever stop delivering your class acts and keep the class since I have never seen you compromise with quality of work!

Your’s sincerely,

A fan!

