Remember the time when Himesh Reshammiya turned into a heartthrob? The man who turned a star overnight with Aashiq Banaya Aapne! It was in 2005 that HR had female fans going gaga over him, and he milked his popularity in the best way possible. During this time, he bumped into Deepika Padukone.

After Aashiq Banaya Aapne’s popularity, Himesh launched his music video album titled Aap Kaa Surroor – The Album. It had 11 songs, and one of them starred the Piku actress. Yes, way before Om Shanti Om happened, DP was a part of Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone was the girl who danced along Himesh in the song Naam Hai Tera. In a heavily done white backdrop, Deepika, in a stunning white dress, was dancing around Himesh Reshammiya, who was busy singing with a mic. However, the song and Himesh were such superstars that no one even noticed that Indian Cinema’s next dream girl was dancing just behind HR.

A few years ago, Deepika Padukone thanked Himesh Reshammiya for launching her in this industry. During her appearance in Indian Idol, the actress once said, “I knew nothing about shooting when I was shortlisted for the music video. I never went to a film set or knew how music videos are shot. Whatever I am doing today, I have learned it while filming the music video. Thank You, Sir, for giving me this opportunity. You had faith in me when no one else had.”

However, making a music video was a big no for DP. Guess why would she do it? Well, because she fell for HR’s rage. In 2007, she made her film debut with Om Shanti, and in 2010, in an interview, the actress confessed, “I had decided I would never do two things: work in a music video and participate in Miss India. However, I accepted Himesh’s Naam Hai Tera Tera album as Himesh’s songs were a rage at the time.”

DP not only enjoyed doing the music video but also enjoyed working with Himesh Reshammiya. In fact, despite turning into a superstar overnight, she talked about the possibility of a film with Himesh.

During an interview in 2010, as quoted by HT, the actress said, “If I get an offer to do a film opposite Himesh Reshamiya, I will accept it.”

Himesh Reshammiya made his film debut with Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007, the same year DP made her debut with Om Shanti Om! Imagine a film starring HR & DP – no, not Hrithik Roshan, but Himesh Reshammiya. Interesting, it would have been!

