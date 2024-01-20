Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter is all set to release on January 25. This will be the 16th film in the last 13 years. From 2011 to 2023, 14 films have tried to tap into the opportunity for a great box office number around the Republic Day weekend. Right from Aamir Khan Productions’ Dhobi Ghat in 2011, which collected 14 crore at the box office, to Pathaan in 2023, January 26 weekend has witnessed 15 releases.

Hrithik Roshan’s first Republic Day release was Agneepath, released on January 26 in, 2012. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone’s first Republic Day release was Race 2 in 2013, which collected 102 crore at the box office.

In the last 13 years, these 15 Bollywood films have made the best use of the Republic Day weekend, and most of them have fared well at the box office. Some of them have also faced clashes, the ugliest of them being Kaabil and Raees’ clash at the box office in 2017.

2300+ Crore Cumulative Box Office

In the last 13 years, 15 Bollywood films have collected 1919 crore at the box office, and if Fighter aims for an easy 300 – 400 crore, then the entire total Republic Day box office this year will lead to a mammoth 2300 crore. But guess what is bigger than this number? The records Hrithik Roshan is eyeing to break.

The Easy & The Tough Records

While other numbers in the record list are achievable, the unfair number Hrithik Roshan has to deal with is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, released on January 25. Shah Rukh Khan’s Republic Day release collected 543.22 crore in its lifetime and opened at 55 crore in Hindi and 57 crore in India. The opening weekend registered 161 crore. While these are too tough records to break, there are the second-best records, which HR might eye.

The Second-Highest-Grossing Republic Day Film

The second highest-grossing Republic Day film in the last 13 years is Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, which collected 300 crore at the box office. This is an easy record to break, and while Hrithik might surpass this, it would be DP who once again surpasses her second best, with her best being Pathaan, sitting at the top.

The Second-Biggest Opening

After Pathaan’s 55 crore, the second biggest opening on Republic Day is Padmaavat with 24 crore. This will be the easiest target to destroy for Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter.

The Second-Biggest Weekend

After Pathaan’s 166 crore, Deepika Padukone‘s Padmaavat has the second-biggest Republic Day weekend. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s marvel, despite a lot of controversies, collected 114 crore on its weekend, including the paid previews.

The Highest Monday

The highest Monday collection record is owned by Pathaan, and this might be the only Monday record Hrithik Roshan’s film can break. Pathaan was released on January 25, 2023, which was a Wednesday. So, eventually, Monday was the sixth day of the release, and the hysteria mellowed down a bit, contributing 25.50 crore.

Biggest Overseas Film

Pathaan is the highest-grossing Republic Day film worldwide with 1069 crore, and while it is a tough nut to crack, Hrithik Roshan might aim for Padmaavat’s 560 crore worldwide, taking the second spot in the list of highest-grossing films released on Republic Day worldwide.

Have a look at the lifetime business of all the films released on Republic Day in the period of 2011 to 2023, ranked in order of highest to lowest collection.

Pathaan – 543.22 crore Padmaavat – 300.26 crore Raees – 139.21 crore Airlift – 129 crore Kaabil – 126.85 crore Agneepath – 123.05 crore Jai Ho – 111 crore Race 2 – 102 crore Baby – 95.50 crore Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi – 94.92 crore Street Dancer 3D – 75 crore Thackeray – 31.60 crore Panga – 28.92 crore Dolly Ki Doli – 19.26 crore Dhobi Ghat – 14 crore

Total – 1919.79 crore

Hopefully, the Fighter box office cracks all these tough nuts at the box office and sets some new records, starting the year 2024 with a bang!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

