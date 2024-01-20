Prasanth Varma’s latest epic actioner is creating a rampage at the ticket windows all over the world. HanuMan box office is soon going to be a case study for filmmakers across the globe to understand how to achieve such visual brilliance at the cost of a mid-budget film.

It’s not only the budget; it’s what the makers have done with it to achieve such a grand film at an almost impossible cost. The vision has been welcomed with open arms by the audience & not at an ordinary level; the Teja Sajja film has done something pretty extraordinary.

It has become the first Non-Prabhas & Non-SS Rajamouli Tollywood film to beat Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo & many other films in North America. It has not only entered the top 10 list of all-time highest Tollywood grossers in NA but also has landed in the fifth position below films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, Salaar & Baahubali: The Beginning.

Below are the all-time highest Tollywood grossers in North America:

Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion: $20.76 million RRR: $14.83 million Salaar: $8.90 million Baahubali – The Beginning: $8.47 million Hanuman: $3.65 million (still running) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: $3.63 million Rangasthalam: $3.51 million Bharat Ane Nenu: $3.42 million Saaho: $3.23 million Adipurush: $3.17 million

The interesting thing to figure out from the numbers above is how, with such a limited budget, it has beaten films like Adipurush & Saaho, which are over ten times its cost. It’s cruising towards the $5 million mark, and at this speed, HanuMan can very well cross it as another box office milestone.

While talking about the director’s mind-blowing vision, our in-house reviewer, Umesh Punwani, in his HanuMan movie review, wrote, “Prasanth Varma, take a bow! It’s not only about achieving everything on a restricted budget; it’s also about fighting your way in the industry ruled by the super/mega/rebel/action ‘stars.’ The way this man has been pretty chill with the screens/shows his film got down south only comes from the confidence he had in his content. This could be a Spider-Man moment for the Indian superhero genre & while the US slips deep into the superhero fatigue, Prasanth might’ve just started the journey of superhero films in the country.”

