Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan and Dhanush’s Captain Miller marked the first major clash for Kollywood in 2024. Released ahead of Pongal festivities, both films completed their opening week today, and it has been a decent run so far at the Indian box office. As today it was a regular working day, let’s find out how both releases fared at ticket windows!

Last year, during the Pongal festivities, two of the biggest Kollywood stars, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar, arrived with their Varisu and Thunivu, respectively. While both films received mixed reviews, the stardom of the stars helped both biggies cross the 100 crore mark (net collection) at the Indian box office despite a clash.

Here, in a clash between Ayalaan and Captain Miller, the box office output hasn’t been that huge. Still, a decent run was witnessed during the Pongal season, with the Sivakarthikeyan starrer taking the lead over Dhanush’s film in the last three days.

Ayalaan at the Indian box office

Talking about Ayalaan’s performance on day 7, the film witnessed a brutal drop of 75-77% as the collection came to 1.25-1.35 crores as compared to yesterday’s 5.60 crores. This happened due to the end of the Pongal holidays, and such a crash is surprising considering the positive feedback the film has gotten so far.

After 7 days, Ayalaan stands at 34.60-34.70 crores at the Indian box office (net collection). It’s a decent number, and from here, the film needs to stay stable tomorrow as growth will be seen on Saturday and Sunday.

Captain Miller at the Indian box office

Coming to Captain Miller, this film also dropped today, but compared to yesterday’s 3.40 crores, the drop of 55-50% was recorded as 1.50-1.70 crores came in. The effect of working days could be clearly seen, and all it needs to do is to show a minimal drop tomorrow as it will give the film a chance to enjoy a good run during the second weekend.

The 7-day total of Captain Miller stands at 40.70-40.90 crores (net collection) in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Saindhav VS Naa Saami Ranga At Worldwide Box Office: Both Venkatesh & Nagarjuna’s Films Are Yet To Hit A Cumulative Total Of 50 Crores Gross!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News