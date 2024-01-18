Joining the calendar of Sankranti releases, both Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga marked their arrivals. Unfortunately, these two films have not been able to make a loud thud at the worldwide box office. Even if we combine the collection of both films, the mark of 50 crores gross is yet to be crossed. Keep reading to know more!

Saindhav’s disappointing run at the worldwide box office

First talking about Venkatesh’s film, Saindhav was released on 13th January, marking an unusual Saturday release. It opened to mixed reviews, and even the audience response hasn’t been in the complete favor. Many even feel that the period of Sankranti wasn’t a great time to release a film belonging to the action thriller genre, as families prefer to watch commercial entertainers during this time.

After taking just about a fair start, Saindhav maintained an ordinary trend, and as a result, it earned just 13.55 crores net at the Indian box office in 5 days. In gross, it equals 15.98 crores. In the overseas market, it’s a disaster and has earned just 1.60 crores gross so far. At the worldwide box office, the collection stands at 17.58 crores gross.

Naa Saami Ranga fails to make a huge impact globally

Now coming to Naa Saami Ranga, the Nagarjuna starrer had a decent buzz and even marked a good start. But after that, there hasn’t been any remarkable growth despite the festive season of Sankranti. There were some jumps, but all of them were up to a limited extent. Unlike Saindhav, this one had decent reviews and word-of-mouth working in its favor, but the response hasn’t been that huge.

Released on Sunday, Naa Saami Ranga has earned 18.92 crores net in the first 4 days (till Wednesday) at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 22.32 crores gross. In the overseas market, the film is a complete washout and has earned a negligible amount of 1 crore gross. Combining both, the total worldwide collection stands at 23.32 crores gross.

