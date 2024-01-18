HanuMan continues to put on a solid show at the Indian box office. After packing a punch yesterday, the film has once again managed to stay higher than the opening day, which is really commendable. With this momentum, the mark of 100 crores has got closer. Keep reading to know how much the superhero flick earned on its day 6!

Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film opened to highly positive reviews from critics as well as audiences. The major highlight that has been under discussion is the VFX work that the team has achieved on a tight budget. It’s getting compared to Adipurush on social media and that has helped the film to stay in the buzz.

HanuMan’s performance on day 6

Coming back to the performance on day 6, HanuMan enjoyed another solid day and managed a score above 10 crores. Showing a minimal drop from yesterday’s 13 crores, the Teja Sajja starrer raked in 12 crores (estimates) on its first Wednesday. The film is still enjoying the benefit of the holiday season in the Telugu states, and the newly added shows are turning out to be a boon.

After the first 6 days, HanuMan stands at 81.15 crores net (estimates) at the Indian box office. With this, the original Telugu version has already crossed the 50 crores milestone, and the Hindi version is also enjoying an impressive run.

All set to enter the 100 crore club!

The Teja Sajja starrer is now all set to enter the 100 crore club during the second weekend, and it’ll be interesting to see how much more wealth it adds, considering the fact that the show count of the film will be increased this Friday onwards. In the Hindi belt, it is an open ground to perform, as there’s no competition at all.

Meanwhile, HanuMan also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, and others in key roles.

