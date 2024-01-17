HanuMan has turned out to be a huge success in India as well as in the overseas market, and considering the buzz it is enjoying through social media, it seems the film will continue to stay strong for the next few weeks. Interestingly, even before the completion of week one, the film has crossed 100 crores gross globally, and the box office enthusiasts are now comparing it with Kantara and Karthikeya 2.

HanuMan’s comparison with Kantara & Karthikeya 2

Ever since the Teja Sajja starrer started setting the cash registers ringing, there has been a constant comparison with films like Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2, and there have been some valid reasons behind it. To start with, all these three films are rooted in a subject related to Indian culture and share a connection with Indian gods, directly or indirectly.

Another major reason is that just like HanuMan, Kantara and Karthikeya 2 also didn’t feature known faces or had zero face value. All these three films successfully managed to create noise with their Hindi dubbed versions.

HanuMan VS Karthikeya 2 & Kantara at the worldwide box office

While the exact number is yet to come, HanuMan has roughly grossed 112 crores gross globally in 5 days. With the kind of buzz and positive talks the film is enjoying, the milestone of 200 crores seems easily achievable. Before getting to that, it will be surpassing the lifetime collection of Karthikeya 2 (118.66 crores gross) today, which is a commendable feat.

After crossing Karthikeya 2 like a cakewalk, will HanuMan be able to surpass Kantara? Well, the answer is NO. No doubt, the Indian superhero flick is sailing smoothly at the worldwide box office but the madness Kantara created after its release was of the next level, and that’s missing here.

Apart from the original Kannada version, Kantara was a huge success in the Hindi and Telugu versions. It did reasonably well in Tamil and Malayalam as well. All thanks to this, the Rishab Shetty starrer earned a mammoth total of 366.98 crores gross in India (311 crores net). In overseas, too, it earned 44.10 crores gross, taking the global lifetime at 411.08 crores gross.

Speaking about HanuMan, the film is doing well only in the Hindi version, apart from its original Telugu version. While the overseas business is really good, it won’t take the worldwide collection up to Kantara’s 411.08 crores gross.

