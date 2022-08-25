Karthikeya 2 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Nikhil Siddhartha, K. S. Sridhar, Tulasi, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivasa Reddy, Adithya Menon, Harsha Chemudu & Anupam Kher

Director: Chandoo Mondeti

What’s Good: That it’s a well-thought attempt to connect the dots between God and science, solid performance of Nikhil Siddhartha & small yet impactful role of Anupam Kher

What’s Bad: Not-so-good outcome despite a good concept at hand, bland humour and an average first half

Loo Break: Interval would be enough. You can also afford to take it one during the first half

Watch or Not?: It’s a one-time watch! Even if you skip it, you aren’t missing out on something great

Language: Telugu and Hindi (dubbed)

Available On: Only in theatres

Runtime: 145 minutes

User Rating:

Professor Ranganath Rao (K. S. Sridhar), an archaeological researcher and a member of a secret society, has a strong belief that lord Krishna and his stories aren’t myths but they all actually existed in India, with an influence all over the world. His quest to know more about lord Krishna leads him to know about a precious anklet of the lord, which has the solution to unprecedented problems faced by humanity in what we call Kali Yuga. Just like Rao, Dr. Santanu Mukherjee too is a part of a secret society and is interested in Lord Krishna’s anklet. However, he has evil intentions in his mind.

Knowing that his own life is in danger due to Santanu’s greedy intentions, Rao finds a perfect person in Dr. Karthikeyan Kumaraswamy to discover the precious anklet, with the help of his gathered information and research. While Santanu is just one danger, Karthikeyan aka Kartik has another threat in the form of members of the Abheera tribe, who have the aim of killing those who are after lord Krishna’s belongings.

On the whole, the film is Karthikeyan’s thrilling ride to unravel mysteries and discover the hidden anklet, while facing all the odds.

Karthikeya 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script is written by director Chandoo Mondeti himself. On a primary level, the concept looks fresh, promising and well-thought. However, the entire story hasn’t been tightly bound. A secret society and Abheera tribe make important components of the film, but they aren’t well explained or developed. Also, a sudden change given to Karthikeyan’s character isn’t that convincing.

The screenplay of the film leaves you confused in the first half. Things just keep happening with little or no relevance between two scenes on several occasions. Except for a couple of scenes, humour falls flat throughout. It’s the engaging second half which elevates the film.

The character of Karthikeyan is of a man who only believes in science and logic. Those who haven’t watched the prequel will also get into his role as his character has been re-established quite well. However, some cinematic liberties have been taken. For example, there’s a scene in which a mayor is doing Havan in ICU. I mean seriously, will it really get allowed in the actual world? The film has ample of such over-the-top moments, but it all takes to a ride which ends well.

Speaking about the BGM, it does a good job of elevating scenes except for some, where it becomes too loud and repetitive. The Hindi dubbing is good as it doesn’t come across a hurdle in getting into the film.

Karthikeya 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Nikhil Siddhartha has done a terrific job in the titular role. His subtle approach throughout the film makes him believable. It’s his screen presence and effortless performance which covers the weak points of the film. The actor made his lead debut in 2007 and has a way to go!

Anupama Parameswaran as Mugdha has done a decent job. She supports the film well and that’s about it. She doesn’t have anything impactful to add. Anupam Kher as Dr. Dhanvanthri Vedpathak leaves his mark in a small role. His monologue about the existence of lord Krishna will leave you spellbound. Other actors are decent in their parts.

Karthikeya 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

After an average first half, Chandoo Mondeti gets it well as the film progresses. Though his style of narration is good, unnecessary complex scenes just lessen the impact. His hold on emotional scenes isn’t that much but is impressive with thrilling portions.

Music by Kaala Bhairava is strictly average as none of the songs stays in your head after leaving theatres.

Karthikeya 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

On the whole, Karthikeya 2 is a decent one-time watch if you don’t mind overlooking an average first half as Nikhil Siddhartha‘s performance and an engaging second half will make your time count.

Two and a half stars!

Karthikeya 2 Trailer

Karthikeya 2 released on 13th August 2022.

