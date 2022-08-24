Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 continues to enjoy its highly successful run at the box office. After witnessing terrific growth over the last weekend, the film is sustaining really well on weekdays and has already crossed the 50 crore mark in Indian collections. Globally, it is on its way to hit the 100 crore mark soon.

Advertisement

Even in the Telugu market, Nikhil isn’t a very popular face, while the Hindi belt was totally unaware of the film. It was the disastrous result of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan which gave this dubbed film some space, and the entire scenario got changed. While the original Telugu version garnered footfalls due to its content, the word-of-mouth spread like wildfire among the Hindi audience too.

Advertisement

As per the latest update, Karthikeya 2 has done business of 58 crores* (Telugu and Hindi) at the box office in India in 11 days. Given the film’s budget of 15 crores, the film has already made huge returns of 43 crores. It translates to a whopping 286.66% in percentage. With still a lot of fuel left, we wonder how far it will go in its theatrical run.

Speaking about the worldwide collection, Karthikeya 2 has done a splendid job by hitting the $1 million mark in the US. The film has already crossed the 70 crore gross and is on its way to becoming a 100 crore grosser. It will be a huge achievement for a small Telugu film with little or no face value.

Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 released on 13th August and is running in Telugu and Hindi languages.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Shamshera Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Period Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram