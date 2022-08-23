Shamshera was supposed to be Ranbir Kapoor’s epic comeback post the humongous success of Sanju, however, it turned out to be an epic disappointment at the box office. The film came after Ranbir‘s 4-year hiatus from the big screen. It failed miserably and is said to be one of the biggest disasters in recent times for Bollywood.

Advertisement

The period action drama also had Sanjay Dutt as a villain. Upon its release, Shamshera opened with negative to mixed reviews and took just about a decent start with 10.25 crores coming in on day 1. It practically had just two weeks of theatrical run and ended up its run at 43 crores.

Advertisement

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the box office collection of Shamshera:

Day 1- 10.25 crores

Day 2- 10.50 crores

Day 3- 11 crores

First weekend of Shamshera – 31.75 crores

Day 4- 2.80 crores

Day 5- 2.50 crores

Day 6- 1.90 crores

Day 7- 1.50 crores

First week- 40.45 crores

Second week- 1.68 crores

Third week- 0.87 crore

Lifetime- 43 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Liger Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days Before Release): Nears 4 Crore Mark, Trade Experts In Surprise Over Vijay Deverakonda’s Craze

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram