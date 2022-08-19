The newly wedded couple of the Bollywood industry Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to appear together in the most awaited film of the year, Brahmastra. The movie that has been in the making for over 5 years will finally be releasing next month and the team has already started promoting the movie. Most recently, the two actors along with director Ayan Mukerji were talking about why they aren’t ‘phailoed’ everywhere for the promotions, but Ranbir tried to make a joke about Alia’s pregnancy that didn’t go well with the netizens.

Other than Ranbir and Alia, the upcoming fantasy adventure film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is also said that Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan will also be making an appearance in the film which will be a crucial part of the film.

Most recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji were talking about the film. A clip from their session was shared by a Reddit user, in which Ranbir allegedly body shames Alia, while she seems ok with it but netizens are now slamming the actor for making such an insensitive joke about a pregnant woman.

In the clip, Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt can be seen talking about not doing film promotion, she says, “Hum log karenge, we will be everywhere. If you are asking why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere… right now our focus is…” Ranbir Kapoor then interrupts her and adds, “Well, I can see somebody has phailoed.” Listening to him, both Alia and Ayan Mukerji looked shocked, Ranbir then pointed toward Bhatt’s belly and says, “Joke.”

However, his joke wasn’t taken too lightly by the Redditors as they slammed the actor for his insensitive remark about a pregnant lady. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “I am not surprised if he is the reason alia will have body image issues inspite of being pregnant,” another wrote, “Tamasha to Jagga to Shamshera to Brahmastra only his taunts to female costars will become collage of his legacy.”

A third commented, “Err, yeah. OK. Honestly, I don’t want to nitpick and criticise Ranbir and Alia every time but main kya karoon. Ranbir, why’d you need to say that phailoed comment on air? Like she has body image issues, she’s heavily pregnant, leave her alone,” a fourth commented, “That phailoed comment could have been avoided, poor attempt at a joke but husband wife hain to chalta hai,” a fifth user wrote, “Would he dare to say the “phailod” thing to Kareena?.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is set to release on September 9, 2022.

