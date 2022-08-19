Kabir Singh turned out to be one of the most controversial films in Bollywood yet very successful. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was the remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the leading role. But did you know? Shasha was not the first choice for the Bollywood version? Scroll below to know who actually was!

One cannot deny that no one could have played Kabir better than Shahid. Whether it was his aggressive nature, his obsessive love or the quirky one-liners, Kapoor got the nuances of his character and brought it to life. Not just that, the film turned out to be a revival for his career and ever since he’s been bombarded with Bollywood offers.

It would be a shocker for many to learn that Arjun Kapoor was the first choice for the role of Kabir Singh. Yes, you heard that right. And it isn’t us, but the Ek Villain Returns actor who himself revealed about this back in 2019.

Arjun Kapoor told India Today, “It did not reach that stage where I could choose or not. When the rights were being acquired by Ashwin and Murad, who made Mubarakan, they acquired keeping me in mind. Sandeep Vanga, the director had met Shahid Kapoor and he had seen the film before and they decided to do the film together.”

He added, “The film needed Sandeep Vanga. There is a madness to that film, there is an inherent energy. It is a simple story but there was madness to the treatment. He (Sandeep) had already committed and he wanted to stick by his words and I respect that. I did not want my producers sitting around with the rights of the film and not making it out of me being in an ego tussle with anybody.”

Well, not that we would have minded Arjun Kapoor as Kabir Singh but Shahid Kapoor indeed justified the role in the perfect manner.

