Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been in the headlines for a couple of days for reacting to boycotting Bollywood films. The Ek Villain Returns actor has been at the receiving end of trolling online. Even Madhya Pradhesh Home Minister too slammed his remark against the prevailing boycott.

Now the actor has once again made headlines calling himself an underrated actor and an “underdog” when it comes to performance. He also claimed people believe him to be a mainstream hero. Scroll down to know what more he said.

During a conversation with The Indian Express, Arjun Kapoor said, “I feel I am generally a bit underrated and more of an underdog when it comes to performance. People imagine that I am a better mainstream hero. But I guess it is the culture and nature of this business, where sometimes, because of the lineage you come from, or the kind of expressive nature you have off camera where you’re unabashedly filmy, and I am kind of unapologetically that, so maybe that kind of takes more precedence over your regard for the purity of cinema. But I have both in equal measure.”

Arjun Kapoor further added that people discussing the craft in media and social media have little knowledge about it. “The problem is, right now to be able to speak about the craft. I’ve not heard one person having an actual conversation about the craft when it comes to the media or social media about an actor, per se. I feel people who are discussing craft don’t know it themselves. The craft they’ve learned is clickbait, and it is an easy craft, it means talking negatively about everything. What’s tougher is to have two lines written with logical sense. At some point, critics and commercialism need to align a little more,” he said.

Arjun was last seen in Mohit Suri’s film Ek Villain Returns. He will be next seen in Kuttey alongside Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madaan and Tabu. He also has The Ladykiller in the pipeline.

