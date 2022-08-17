Biopics have become the latest trend in Bollywood. For the past few years, a bevy of biographical films has brought in moolah at the box office. Now reportedly, a biopic on the life of Indian revolutionary Dr. Chempakaraman Pillai is on cards, and three mainstream actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor are in the race.

For the unversed, Dr. Chempakaraman Pillai was a freedom fighter and political activist who coined the slogan ‘Jai Hind’. Producers Anjum Rizvi, Raghavendra N, and Riju Bajaj are coming together to helm a biopic tentatively titled ‘Jai Hind’ on the political activist.

News 18 report cites their sources as saying, “Often, we see that filmmakers involved in big-budget productions trying to zero down on Bollywood’s famous trio – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Aamir Khan – to play the protagonist in their films considering their box office standing. But in the case of Jai Hind, it’s probably going to be a clash between the Kapoors. All these actors are known for their gritty performances. They have also been seen playing strong characters very well.”

Producer Anjum Rizvi, however, did not deny the casting of the film but he assured that the film is at the scripting stage. He said to the publication, “India has a very beautiful heritage and its freedom fighters consist of common men who have done uncommon deeds. Chempakaraman Pillai is one man who has given the two words ‘Jai Hind’ which has become a world slogan for our nation now. We felt we should pay an ode to this amazing persona and hence we have decided to make a biopic on him. We are working on the cast right now and once the script is in place, we will see how it will work out from our end.”

