Arjun Kapoor’s Dadi Nirmal Kapoor breathed her last fighting age ailments. But we decided to remember her as the vibrant personality she was – the matriarch head of the Kapoor Khandaan, concerned for the wedding of her grandsons and granddaughters!

Of course, the first in the order was grandson Arjun Kapoor, and his Dadi decided to threaten, bribe, and command him all at once on the actor’s birthday to get married soon!

On his 33rd birthday, Arjun Kapoor shared an envelope that was given to him by Dadi Nirmal Kapoor. The enveloped had a quirky note written on it which said, “When your Dadi’s gift is a threat & request along with a bribe & a command, all rolled into one !!! #NirmalKapoor #bossgrandma.”

Here’s the cute envelope she presented to her Pota on his birthday.

When your Dadi’s gift is a threat & request along with a bribe & a command, all rolled into one !!! #NirmalKapoor #bossgrandma pic.twitter.com/g8jV0gB4U4 — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) June 28, 2018

Later, in an interview with Bombay Times, which was later quoted by Hindustan Times, the Mere Husband Ki Biwi actor revealed his Dadi had a perfect pick for his bride, and it was none other than a Bollywood actress!

In the interview, Arjun Kapoor revealed, “After watching Namaste England’s trailer, Dadi said that out of all my co-stars, I look best on screen with Parineeti. She thinks Parineeti Chopra is the perfect bride for me in real life as well.”

In the famous scripted reality series, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, season 1, Arjun Kapoor’s chachi, Maheep Kapoor, revealed how he warned the actor to introduce his then-girlfriend to the Dadi since she was the only one who did not know about the relationship. In a hilarious confession, Maheep told Arjun Kapoor that he should let Nirmal Kapoor meet the girl before her Dadi got to know about his relationship from an Entertainment Channel, as she was obsessed with watching that channel for Bollywood gossip!

Nirmal Kapoor passed away, living a happy and contented life. She is survived by daughter Reena Marwah, sons Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor, daughters-in-law Sunita and Maheep Kapoor, son-in-law Sandeep Marwah and grandchildren Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, his wife Antara Motiwala and their two kids, Akshay Marwah, his wife Ashita Relan and daughter Ayra Marwah, Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani.

Koimoi extends its deepest condolences to the Kapoor family.

