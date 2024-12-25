Janhvi Kapoor and her family went through personal turmoil in 2018 as her mother and legendary actress Sridevi passed away. Her husband and producer, Boney Kapoor, took a long time to come to terms with her unfortunate death. The No Entry 2 producer claims he has never cheated on his late wife. Scroll below for all the details!

Boney tied the knot with Mona Shourie, an Indian Television and film producer in 1983. They gave birth to two children – Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. While he was already married, he tied the knot with Sridevi in 1996. He separated from his ex-wife and welcomed children with the veteran star – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor: “Never cheated on Sridevi”

In an interview with ABP Live, Boney Kapoor said he has never cheated on the late star. He called her the most sought-after beauty and personality and said that he never looked here and there or cheated on her. “She was my everything,” said Janhvi Kapoor’s father.

Boney Kapoor says his love for Sridevi is eternal. He continued, “Even today, I may have (female) friends, I may get attracted to females around me, but as far as she’s concerned, the passion and love will never go away.”

About Sridevi’s unfortunate death

Sridevi was in Dubai with her daughter, Khushi Kapoor, to attend the wedding of her nephew, Mohit Marwah. On February 24, Boney Kapoor paid her a surprise visit, and the couple decided to go on a dinner date. It was the unfortunate evening when the Mom actress was found dead in the bath tub of her hotel room. Initially, Sanjay Kapoor said she passed away due to cardiac arrest. But later investigation revealed it to be a case of accidental drowning.

As per multiple reports, traces of alcohol were found in her body, along with water in her lungs. Her body was brought to India, and the funeral took place on February 28, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Announces Release Date of The Film, Reveals Why Original Cast Members Are Not Returning For The Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News