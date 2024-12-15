Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s sibling bond became stronger after the untimely demise of legendary actor Sridevi on February 24, 2018. Janhvi Kapoor opened up on her equation with half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor after Sridevi’s death.

In an interview with Bazaar India magazine, Janhvi shared that her relationship with Arjun and Anshula is organic, and they often meet for family dinners, and now they bond well. She said, “We started off by making plans over the first couple of months, but now we meet for family dinners every two or three weeks. It doesn’t feel like, ‘Oh, we must make an effort or we must meet’,there is a willingness to meet as a family. It feels much more organic now, and I don’t know whether we are similar in terms of our personalities (even Khushi and I are very different from each other), but a lot of baggage that we once carried was addressed once we spent time with each other.”

Talking about the differences they had, Arjun shared, “There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying.” To this Janhvi added, “I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood. And that is something no one can take away from us. It’s not like we go to each other’s home everyday, or know every detail about each other’s lives. But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a feeling of comfort. I wake up everyday knowing that they always have my back. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life.”

Further, both Janhvi and Arjun shared how their family is of utmost importance to them. The Dhadak actress shared, “I believe that there is not much you can count on in life.. However, family is one thing you can rely on. For me, that’s what family is. Security and consistency, it’s home.” While Arjun added, “You should be comfortable enough to just be with and around them. There should be comfort even in fights or anger. There shouldn’t be any fear. You should be able to be your true, naked self with your family. That is why your friends are also your family, because you can be yourself with them. It’s a true bond, which matters a lot to me actually.”

For the unversed, Boney Kapoor was first married to Mona Shourie Kapoor, and they had Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor together. Boney Kapoor then tied the knot with legendary actress Sridevi, and together they welcomed daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor together.

