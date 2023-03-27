Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is well-known in the entertainment industry. She’s a social media influencer and often advocates for body positivity while sharing pictures of herself on Instagram. But that’s now why she’s making headlines right now, but Anshula has made her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar official, and netizens are happy with the excellent news and congratulate the couple in the comments section. Scroll below to take a look at their dreamy picture.

Anshula happens to be Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Bollywood hunk Arjun’s sister. She’s also a half-sister to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, and the beauties are often spotted chilling together and sharing pictures of the same on the photo-sharing platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about Anshula Kapoor’s latest Instagram post, the beauty has made her relationship Instagram official with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. Kapoor shared a dreamy sunkissed picture from an unknown location where the couple looks into each other’s eyes while in the pool.

Take a look at their picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

What a beautiful picture it is!

Reacting to Anshula Kapoor’s picture on social media, Rhea Kapoor commented, “Cuties.” Maheep Kapoor commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ cuties.” While her sister Khushi Kapoor commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️🥹”

And not just her friends and family but also fans are pouring love on the picture with one user commenting, “Dear Anshula, I’m happy for you as I have never seen sooo happy with a guy. God bless you both❤️”

Another user commented, “It’s like match made in heaven 😍”

A third user commented, “Made for each other ❤️😍🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Congratulations to these lovebirds.

What are your thoughts on Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor making her relationship Instagram official with Rohan Thakkar? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Refused To Interact With Arjun Kapoor After Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan’s Divorce, Gave These Strict Instructions To Award Show Hosts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News