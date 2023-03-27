Vivek Agnihotri happens to be one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Hindi cinema. The director has delivered several major hits in his career but often finds himself in controversies for his remarks. Recently, as the filmmaker took a dig at the former member of Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, it hit him back with a netizen reminding him that he directed the bold film Hate Story. The online feud did not end there as Vivek Agnihotri went on to mock Rahul Gandhi but received a reply from actor Gulshan Devaiah.

Agnihotri began his career by working in advertising agencies and went on to direct TV serials. He further made his Bollywood debut with the 2005 film Chocolate, which did not do well. His last outing was The Kashmir Files, which was a massive hit at the box office.

Vivek Agnihotri often debates with politicians and shares his views about them on Twitter. Recently, he took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi was always unqualified. It’s just that now it’s been made official.” While sme netizens did not like Agnihotri’s comment, one called him a “joker” and reminded him that he made the bold film Hate Story. The Twitter user wrote, “When director of hate story talks about qualifications….. Joker…”

Rahul Gandhi was always unqualified. It’s just that now it’s been made official. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 27, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri further went on to reply to the troll with Rahul Gandhi’s quotes and wrote, “That director is in your mind. I killed him. He doesn’t exist. Not in my mind at all. He is gone. Gone. The person you’re looking at is not him; you are seeing him, but I’m not him. If you do not understand, read the Hindu scriptures. He is in your head, not mine’ Who said this?” The filmmaker attempted to mock the Congress leader but instead got a reaction from Hate Story actor Gulshan Devaiah.

“That director is in your mind. I killed him. He doesn’t exist. Not in my mind at all. He is gone. Gone. The person you’re looking at is not him; you are seeing him, but I’m not him. If you do not understand, read the Hindu scriptures. He is in your head, not mine”

Who said this? https://t.co/0lG2pTWj0a — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 27, 2023

The Hunter actor wrote, “I’m so sorry at the poor quality of criticism that you receive my good sir. Hang in there doing your thing, you’ll find a good, genuine match up, that’ll be at your high level.” Seeing Gulshan’s sarcastic reply, Agnihotri’s remarks did not go well with him.

I’m so sorry at the poor quality of criticism that you receive my good sir. Hang in there doing your thing, you’ll find a good, genuine match up, that’ll be at your high level. — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) March 27, 2023

