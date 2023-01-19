Gulshan Devaiah, who rose to fame after his performance in the films like Hunterrr, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and others, is now becoming a known face of the OTT platforms. Being an actor from Bollywood and doing good work but not having any inside connections, Gulshan has been very proud of his journey. However, talking about nepotism in a recent media interaction, the actor took a dig at South industry actors and entered into the Bollywood vs South debate.

Badhai Do actor is currently neck-deep busy promoting his upcoming web series Dahaad, and in one such media conversation, he talked about how he thinks Bollywood is more democratic than the South film industry. Scroll below to get the scoop.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gulshan Devaiah entered into the South vs Bollywood debate while talking about nepotism and shared that in South, most of the stars come from big and famous families whereas in Bollywood, actors from outside the industry also get work. He can be heard saying, “If you look at the industry in the South, it is making so many waves. You can name all the actors who are really popular and all of them come from families. Everybody has their third and fourth generation working.”

Gulshan Devaiah further revealed while talking about Bollywood, “But the Hindi film industry is far more democratic people like me, Vijay Varma, Soham (Shah), Mrunal Thakur, we are all working and doing well and making a living out of this.”

On the work front, Gulshan Devaiah’s web series Dahaad (directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar) has become the first Indian web show to be shown at the Berlin Film Festival in 2023 February. The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

What are your thoughts about Gulshan’s opinion on the South vs Bollywood nepotism debate? Let us know in the comments!

