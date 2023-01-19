The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen with Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan, which is only the beginning for the actor. He has another movie in the pipeline, which is expected to release a few months later, and that is Jawan starring Vijay Sethupathi, who has recently shared his experience of working with Khan.

Vijay is not an unknown face for movie lovers. He is known for his commendable works in the Tamil film industry, and with the lines getting, he is all set to rule the Hindi film industry.

People across all the film industries or, for that matter, anybody who crossed paths with Shah Rukh Khan have always been in awe of him, and Vijay Sethupathi to was all praise for him. In an interview with Indian Express, the Super Deluxe actor said, “He was very sweet. It was a very good experience. I was a bit nervous on the first day because he is a very big artist, but he made me very comfortable. He didn’t have a scene on that day, but he was there to make me feel comfortable. He is very sweet; I can discuss with him… He is a gentleman; I really had a good time with Shah Rukh sir.”

In his interview with PTI, Vijay Sethupathi further described the time he spent with Shah Rukh Khan during the shoot of Jawan said, “He will never show that I am in the industry for so many years and I am the superstar. Like, how I work with my co-actors, I could discuss (scenes) with him the same way. Sethupathi further added that “Sometimes I would say, ‘sorry sir if I disturb you’, but he would say, ‘no Vijay, do it’. I was very comfortable with him, and he is very sweet.”

Besides Vijay Sethupathi, Shah Rukh Khan Jawan will also have Nayanthara, who is popularly known as the Lady Superstar. It will be directed by Atlee, and the film is expected to release in June this year.

