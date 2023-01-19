Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a smashing return with Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on 25th January. With the release date getting closer, movie lovers have been waiting for advance booking to start. All of a sudden, since yesterday, shows are getting listed for online bookings and the response is outstanding. With such a craze around, trade experts are suggesting a thunderous start at the box office and below is all you need to know!

It’s been a long time since we have seen SRK in a lead role on the big screen. It was 2018’s Zero, in which the actor played his lead role. Now, as King Khan is making his comeback, he and his fans await the box office destruction, with the hope that the lost touch is retained. The good news is, the magnum opus is off to a flying response in initial advance booking trends.

Speaking about the Pathaan craze, exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told ETimes, “The first-day collection of the film is likely to be 35 crores and it is huge considering it is a working Wednesday and I expect it to go beyond 45 crores on January 26.” He added, “While Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t had a release in a while and the last few that happened didn’t live up to the expectations of a Shah Rukh Khan film, one thing that can never be disputed is that his stardom has been built over three decades. A couple of unsuccessful films don’t shake that up. So, what you’re seeing right now is his fans coming back with a vengeance.”

Producer and trade analyst Girish Johar is also confident about Pathaan taking the box office by storm in India as well as overseas. “It’s going to take a fantastic start on Wednesday, January 25, which is a non-holiday. I peg a start ranging between 35 and 37 crores. If the start is in this range it will be a fantastic one. We have a holiday on January 26 and a long weekend ahead. The film can do fantastic numbers including the overseas market, where if the film does even 10 to 12 million dollars in the first five days and if everything goes well, we’re looking at a 300 crores global box office from the first five days,” Johar quoted.

What do you think, how much Pathaan will score on day 1? Share with us through comments.

