KRK is famous for his controversial tweets. While most of what he writes is just faff, one cannot deny that he has exposed Bollywood on multiple occasions in the past. His latest post is scandalous as he claims a big producer has been caught having multiple affairs and his wife has left his house owing to the same. Scroll below for all the details.

There’s no denying that Kamaal R Khan has made several remarks about Bollywood romances. Whether it was his tweet of Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut or Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh – he’s never feared any consequences. But amidst the multiple legal cases against him, he’s refused to take names this time.

KRK in his latest tweet claims, “Breaking:- One big producer’s wife has left his house and staying in a hotel. She is angry because of multiple affairs of producer husband and asking for divorce. I am loving it.”

Take a look at the controversial tweet by KRK below:

Breaking:- One big producer’s wife has left his house and staying in a hotel. She is angry because of multiple affairs of producer husband and asking for divorce. I am loving it. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 18, 2023

His tweet has left tails wagging with viewers only guessing who that ‘big producer’ could possibly be.

Meanwhile, KRK has been trying his best to turn Pathaan a box office disaster. He claims that the storyline of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan led film is similar to most action films. Furthermore, he was an active member in spreading rumours that John Abraham is upset with the makers of the film.

Pathaan has been facing a turmoil over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang. It is set for a release on 25th January.

