Shah Rukh Khan aka the King of Romance, has been ruling over our hearts for decades after decades. Even though he was not gracing the big screens with his movies for the last four years, his massive fanbase didn’t leave his side for a moment. Now he is coming back after 4 years with his film Pathaan, and honestly, we can’t really keep calm. However, amidst all of this, a video went viral where we could see a young SRK roaming around with his friends. Is it truly a doppelganger or King Khan himself? It didn’t sit right with the netizens, and they started to troll and joke about it. Scroll below to read on.

Shah Rukh is gearing up for his back-to-back releases, apart from Pathaan. He will be next seen in Jawaan and Dunki. Well, it seems 2023 will be the Badshah’s year.

Now amidst all of this, a video shared by a paparazzi page Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle has hit the internet where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in his young features from the ’90s, roaming around with his friends. Well, the internet went into a split as the doppelganger looked exactly like him. However, it didn’t sit right with the netizens, and they started to pour out their reactions as soon as the video went viral.

One commented, “Sharukh khan ka fata hua C*ndom ka natija hai ye sb 😂”, while another one identified one of the doppelganger’s friends as Munawar Faruqui and wrote, “Ye srk piche munabbar fauqui”. One of them penned, “dheemi anch pe paka hua srk :)” A comment can be read as, “Cirque must also be thinking..Oh God, how many more copies are there in this world…..” One of the netizens wrote, “Ande se nikala huva shahrukh 🥱😁” Another one mentioned, “It’s face swap filter has been put on 😶”

Well, whoever it is, he looked very similar to our ‘Raj’ aka Shah Rukh Khan. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

