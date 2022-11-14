As the romantic musical hit film ‘Aashiqui’ completes 32 years, singer Kumar Sanu, who sang some of the melodious tracks of the movie recalled how the poster of the film was finalised and why the faces of the lead cast were not revealed in it.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie is remembered for its storyline and the on-screen chemistry between Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. Moreover, it also became a hit because of its melodious songs like ‘Jaane Jigar Jaaneman’, ‘Main Duniya Bhula Dunga’, ‘Nazar Ke Saamne’ among others sung by Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Nitin Mukesh, and Anuradha Paudwal.

He shared how he and producer Gulshan Kumar decided on the poster of the film: “While discussing the poster with Gulshan ji, we wanted to create intrigue for the new actor. The thought was to not reveal their faces by hiding them under the coat. Everything in the film broke barriers, created mystery, and was different.”

As the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 13’ is going to have an ‘Aashiqui’ special episode, the cast of the film appeared on the show along with Kumar Sanu. The contestants including Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Debosmita Roy, Sonakshi Kar, Senjuti Das, Sanchari Sengupta, Chirag Kotwal, Vineet Singh, Navdeep Wadali, Shivam Singh, Kavya Limaye and Rupam Bharnarhia were seen singing the famous tracks from the movie.

‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Rupam from Amritsar performed on the track ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.’

After her performance, singer and judge Himesh Reshammiya praised her: “Rupam your tonal quality is very rustic which makes your performance stand out. It enhances your singing and adds colour to the song.”

Deepak Tijori added: “Nowadays, the trend is ‘be yourself’. You are a true example of it. You have a unique voice of your own.”

The show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

