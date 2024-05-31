Manoj Bajpayee never hesitates to speak about whatever is there on his mind. Recently, he talked about Satya, a film that turned out to be a major milestone in his career. Remembering the making, he shared how the film came to a temporary halt after the murder of Gulshan Kumar. Back then, Manoj was very depressed and frustrated as there was no surety about the film’s completion. Keep reading to know more!

Impact of Gulshan Kumar’s murder on Satya

Satya is a landmark film in Bollywood, and it paved the way for successful careers for people associated with it. Manoj was one such person who greatly benefited from this Ram Gopal Varma directorial. However, there was a time when there were clouds of uncertainty around the film, and no one had a clue about its completion.

Film producer Gulshan Kumar, who founded T-Series, was shot dead in 1997 as he reportedly refused to pay extortion money to the underworld. This incident shocked the entire film industry and created a terrifying situation in Mumbai. As a result, Satya, which went on the floors five days before Gulshan Kumar’s murder, came to a halt as the producer was scared.

Recalling the same while talking on Sushant Sinha’s YouTube channel, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Gulshan Kumar’s murder was a huge incident in the industry, and we were making a movie about the Mumbai mafia. The producer got so scared he shut it down. Our careers, which were just about to begin, were brought to an abrupt halt.”

Ram Gopal Varma made it happen!

Manoj Bajpayee further shared that all thanks to Ram Gopal Varma’s gutsy attitude, Satya resumed amid the terror of the Mumbai underworld. He said, “After about a week, Ram Gopal Varma found Bharat Shah (financer). And then filming began again. We gave Satya our all. That one week was very difficult for us all. None of us had any idea what to do. Satya was our only hope. That uncertainty was very depressing and frustrating.”

He added, “I had decided that I would not lose hope until Ram Gopal Varma says, ‘It’s over. This film won’t be made now.’ But he never said that. He would only say that we’re pausing temporarily. After eight days, we got the good news that we are restarting the film.”

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Bhaiyya Ji. The film has earned 8.38 crores in 6 days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Anees Bazmee Reveals If Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan Are Bothered By Not Being Cast In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & No Entry 2, “It Makes No Difference…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News