Anees Bazmee has two big films to direct – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and No Entry 2. The first films of these franchise starred Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, respectively. In 2022, Kartik Aaryan was cast as the lead actor in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Salman is also not a part of the sequel of his 2005 comedy film.

A few weeks ago, Boney Kapoor revealed that Anil Kapoor is upset with him for not casting him in No Entry 2. But are Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan affected by the fact that they are not a part of the sequels and threequels of their movies? Anees Bazmee has finally made some revelations.

Anees Bazmee on Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan

In an interview, the Mubarakan director said, “I keep talking to Akshay. I have made my life’s two most beautiful films with him – Singh Is Kinng and Welcome. For Bhool Bhulaiyaa, it was the decision of the producers. If you ask me, I always want to work with him. He is such a good actor, and we are good friends. It is such a small thing for him. He is such a big star that if he isn’t doing a film, it is others’ loss not to cast him, but it isn’t a loss for him.”

Further, Anees Bazmee was asked if he spoke to Salman Khan about No Entry 2. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director told Lehren Retro, “No, I didn’t speak to him about it, but me and Salman are such good friends that if he had something in his heart, he would have told me if he isn’t saying anything that means that it makes no difference to him. I met him just last week. Whether we do a film or not, it makes no difference to our equation.”

No Entry 2 will feature Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. On the other hand, along with Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast also includes Vidya Balan, Tripti Dimri and Madhuri Dixit.

