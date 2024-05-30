Sunny Deol Accused Of Cheating, Forgery & Extortion After Gadar 2’s Success, Producer Claims, "My 2.55 Crores Is In Sunny Ji’s Account"

Not everyone is happy with Gadar 2 and Sunny Deol’s success. A film producer is making scathing allegations against the Gadar actor, accusing him of alleged cheating, fraud, and extortion against the actor. The producer also claimed that Deol hiked his fees after Gadar 2 success even after he was given the signing amount. Here’s how the whole thing unfolded.

Actor-MP Sunny Deol is the target of shocking accusations of cheating, extortion, and forgery made by film producer Sorav Gupta (of Sundawn Entertainment Pvt Ltd). The real estate developer turned producer Gupta claimed in a press conference earlier this week that Sunny Deol had taken money from him in advance to film a movie in 2016, kept taking more money while he promised to start the project, but ultimately never finished it after his most recent movie, Gadar 2, became a big hit.

Gupta told HT City that he agreed to pay Sunny Deol ₹4cr to star in his movie in 2016. But he also claimed that Deol kept delaying the shoot and causing trouble. Gupta said, “We gave him ₹1cr in advance, but instead of starting my film, he opted to shoot for Poster Boys (2017). He kept asking me for more money; by now, my ₹2.55cr was in Sunny ji’s account. He also made me give money to another director, book Filmistaan studio, and get an executive producer.”

Additionally, the producer claims that in 2023, Deol falsified a contract with his business.“When we read the agreement, humne dekha ki unhonein toh panna hi change kar diya beech wala, jahan par fees ka amount ₹4cr ko badha kar ₹8cr kar diya aur profit to ₹2cr kar diya,”

During the same press conference, filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who is best known for movies like Janwar (1999) and Andaaz (2003), defended Gupta and claimed that he had experienced the same problem with Sunny Deol. Expanding on the same, the director said, “Sunny Deol acquired rights from my movie Ajay (1996) for overseas distribution and only made a partial payment. The balance payment never came through,” He added. “Later, Sunny requested me to work on a project with him, saying, ‘Have faith in me, help me out’, and got me to pay him again.”

On the promise of anonymity, an insider source told Hindustan Times that Deol had a reputation for being a troublemaker. “He is a known troublemaker for years. Sunny had given a bound script of a film called Ram Janmbhumi to a producer who created a huge set in Mumbai. Sunny signed the film for ₹5cr. But later, he refused to come to the sets and demanded a fee of ₹25cr because he had delivered a blockbuster (Gadar 2, 2023).”

The producer also claimed he had filed a police complaint against the actor. Gupta said, “The police issued [Deol] a notice on April 30. His office sent a letter saying he was out of town on the day he was to present himself.”

Sunny Deol or his team has given no official response or comment.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Chandu Champion: Meet the Guy Who Helped Kartik Aaryan With His Drastic Body Transformation For The Role Of Paralympic Gold Medalist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News