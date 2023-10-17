What a year 2023 has been for Bollywood! First, Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated the 500 crore club for Bollywood, and later, Sunny Deol made a smashing comeback at the Indian box office by delivering a 500 crore net grosser. On the worldwide front, too, Sunny Paaji’s magic has worked a big time as his biggie ended up being the 7th highest-grossing film ever from Bollywood. Keep reading to know more!

Not all movies need favorable critics’ reviews, and the Gadar sequel was one of them. Despite so many flaws and shortcomings, the film struck the right chord with the masses, and it worked purely on the nostalgia factor attached to part 1 and the iconic character of Tara Singh. Of course, the patriotic angle between India and Pakistan also contributed significantly.

Marking the reunion of Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 surprised one and all right from its opening day. At the Indian box office, it took a thunderous start of 40.10 crores net, and that too in a clash with Pankaj Tripathi-Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. While reviews were poor, word-of-mouth among the masses was extraordinary, which helped the biggie reach the heights it has reached today.

With a solid trending post the solid opening week, Gadar 2 made a gigantic total of 525.50 crores net at the Indian box office in the lifetime run. Interestingly, towards the end of its run, the film surpassed the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to become the highest net grosser in Hindi, only to get beaten by Shah Rukh’s own Jawaan.

In gross, Gadar 2 earned 620.09 crores at the Indian box office. In overseas too, the film turned out to be a huge success, with 65.10 crores gross coming in. On the whole, the worldwide box office wrapped up at 685.19 crores gross.

With 685.19 crores gross, the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer stands at the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office after Dangal, Jawaan, Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar and PK.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

