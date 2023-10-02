Vivek Agnihotri and his explosive statements are always making news. The latest to face the wrath of the director’s words is superstar Shah Rukh Khan. SRK’s latest film Jawan is being loved by all and has broken all box office recrods. However, looks like The Vaccine War director Vivek is not happy with SRK’s latest offerings including Jawan and Pathaan.

In a recent interview, Vivek spoke in depths about what he feels about Shah Rukh Khan’s latest films including Pathaan and Jawan. Talking about it the director said, “I think his recent films are very superficial. He can do far better than that. Haan jo bhi aai hai unke films (whichever films have released recently). Those that I have watched, I found them very superficial.”

He further told Siddharth Kannan in the interview, “They are okay at the level of an action film but to present them as a standard of filmmaking and that this is the end of show business, I don’t agree with that. Then I think it’s a sycophancy. I have a problem with that.”

Earlier, during a Twitter QnA session, a Twitter user had asked Vivek Agnihotri to clash his film with Shah Rukh Khan’s. Vivek had replied with a tweet that read, “We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee SRK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about. #TheVaccineWar.”

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has entered the Rs 600 crore club, a first in Bollywood. From RaOne to Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has netted a cumulative collection of 1375.87 crores at the Indian box office and with every film the actor is making and breaking new records.

Must Read: Jee Le Zaraa Exclusive: Not Priyanka Chopra But The Film Is Getting Delayed Due To Male Casting, Insider Says Farhan Akhtar Will “Drop The Project” If PC, Alia Bhatt Or Katrina Kaif Quits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News