For months now, there have been reports of Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropping out of Farhan Akhtar’s chick flick Jee Le Zaraa for reasons that are as far-fetched as lack of dates and not approving of the script.

Jee Le Zaraa was announced amid the pandemic when the world wasn’t prepared for the good news. It was revealed that Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Katrina Kaif will unite for an all girls road trip movie directed by Farhan and written by Zoya Akhtar.

But the latest reports said that movie is hitting a road block as Priyanka Chopra Jonas has quit the project. But turns out it is at the end just a rumour. So is Priyanka doing Jee Le Zaara? The answer is an emphatic yes!! She IS doing the film.

“Not only is she doing it, Jee Le Zaraa won’t be made without the original cast: Katrina, Priyanka and Alia. If one of them decides to opt out, Farhan Akhtar will drop the project. The three protagonists’ roles have been written with the three actresses in mind,” says a source very close to Farhan.

As for the endless speculation on Priyanka Chopra Jonas, “The project got delayed as Farhan couldn’t get the right male actors to co-star with the three ladies. The dates would have to be worked accordingly,” says the source.

In the meanwhile , there are endless hypothetical assumptions on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ presence in the project. The latest story on Priyanka’s participation even suggests that she didn’t like the script.

“Farhan has not shown the script to any of the three leading ladies. He intends to have a combined narration for Priyanka, Katrina and Alia as soon as he locks in the male leads,” says the well-informed source.

Must Read: Mika Singh Reacts Absurdly To Jacqueline Fernandez’s Picture With Jean-Claude Van Damme In A Now-Deleted Alleged Tweet Saying “He Is Much Better Than Sukesh,” Netizens React: “Celebs Doing Drunk Sh*t”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News