They make very few like they made late actor Irrfan. A man of class and of pure talent. A man with sheer brilliance to identify and to nurture art. And a man who lived a sincere life dedicated towards his passion. A man, who etched his memories in one’s hearts so beautifully that it felt like a personal loss when he left. What a man! Sir Irrfan!

And once, the great actor talked about the economics of film-making like a sheer businessman. He talked about remunerations and logics and his words are pure gold in a world where actors charge like crazy for their appearances.

It was in 2011, when Komal Nahta, sat down for a conversation with Late actor Irrfan. He was asked about a buzz which said that the actor is now very strict about his fee. Nahta said, “Aisa kyun kaha jaata hai ki Irrfan Khan now is very very strict aur wo paison ke bina kaam nahi karenge? Unki khud ki price nahi mile to he does not believe in haggling?”

The Piku actor replied, “Nahi aisa nahi hai sir. Kabhi Kabhi kisi project mein aisa hota hai ki aapko hi product bana ke aapke upar us product ki value badh rahi hai. To aap accordingly charge karna chahte ho. Kuch filmein hoti hain, jinme aap zuada paisa maangte ho, kuch filmein hoti hai jinme aap bilkul paisa nahi lete.”

The actor further continued that acting isalso his profession and he has to earn. However, he has learnt to curtail his desires over the time due to the same. Some producers offer him endeavours in lieu of some work but he generally declines. He said, “Haan lekin ek baar jab paisa tay ho gaya to usme jab upar neeche hota hai. Kyunki main mazdoor aadmi hun. Bahut zyada filmon mein meri kamai hai nahi. Meri jo do chaar filmein hain usi se mera ghar chalta hai aur maine apni zarooraton ko curtail kar liya hai. Aur main ab uske saath easy hoon.”

Irrfan even shared how sometimes he makes sure that a good film does not loses its chance to get made just because of monetary issues. He revealed, “Kai baar paise aadhe bhi kar dete hain. UTV pe, Paan Singh Tomar ke liye maine bilkul aadhe kar diye the paise. Unhone bola aadhe lo to hi karte hain, warna nahi karte hain. Maine bola nahi, kar lo.” He asserted that a star should be aware of what a film can bring or not bring to the table and said, “Aapko pata hota hai, aap bhulaawe mein to jee nahi rahe hain. Aapko pata hai ki aapki film se producer ko kitna milega, kitni recovery hai is film ki, to usi ko samajh ke aap apna price quote karte hain, uske production ko samajh ke. Utni samajh to honi chahiye ki aapke naam se producer ko kya mil raha hai. Main to bilkul chahunga ki meri film se agar producer nahi kama raha hai to main bhi naa kamaaun.”

The actor jokingly admitted that he does not fit into the category of glamourous stars and shuns showbaazi as it can not be a part of his persona. “Mujhe zaroori nahi hai ki mere paas jo hai Bentley car ho, paanch gaadiyaan hon mere paas, meri desire thi lekin mujhe samajh aa gaya ki meri shaksiyat pe, meri being pe uska bahut asar hota nahi hai. He gets interruped, “Lekin ye industry to showbaazi ki hai!” “Showbaazi ka maine rasta dekh liya. Usse meri gaadi chali nahi to showbaazi main karunga to bewakoof lagunga. Main uska fayda utha nahi paaunga wo talent nahi hai mujhme. Agar wo hota hai to main zaroor uthaata faayda uska,” admitted the Maqbool actor.

Well, surely Irrfan’s sharp sense and humility towards the art of filmmaking is something, current generation of stars should learn and adhere to when they charge unimaginable numbers for their films without thinking about the adverse effect and burden it puts on a film.

