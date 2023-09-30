Esha Gupta has a huge fanbase on social media platforms, and for all the right reasons. Their followers love to keep a tab on her personal life as she shares glimpses of her daily life on Instagram. The Bollywood diva has never failed to mesmerise with her beauty, glamour and witty nature.

However, did you know that Esha had fallen into the casting couch trap not once but twice in her filmy career? Yes, that’s right, but the actress’s strong willpower helped her to escape from those scary incidents. Recently, Gupta recalled those in an interview and revealed how she was treated. Scroll ahead to read.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Esha Gupta revealed how a movie producer wanted to get some s*xual favour from her, and when she turned down, she was dismissed from the film. She said, “The film was half completed. When I refused, the co-producer told the maker that he did not want to see me in the film. What am I doing on set? After this, some makers even refused to cast me in films. I had heard that these people used to say about me that if I won’t do anything then what is the point of taking me in the film?”

Recalling another scary casting couch incident while she was on an outdoor shoot, Esha shared, “There were two people who laid the trap of casting couch. I had understood but I still did the film because it was a small move from their side. He thought that I would fall into his trap during the outdoor shoot. I was also smart, I said that I would not go to sleep alone. I called my makeup artist to sleep in my room.” She further expressed her anger and said, “They think that if we need work then we can get anything done.”

Esha Gupta had carved her path in Bollywood with her own dedication and passion. On the work front, she was last seen in the film, One Day: Justice Delivered.

What are your thoughts about Esha’s casting couch experiences?

