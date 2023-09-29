South Indian superstar Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the best phase of his professional career. Recently, the actor created history as he is the first Telugu actor to win a National Film Award. Allu Arjun was announced as the Best Actor Award winner at the 69th National Film Awards for his role in Pushpa: The Rise.

And, now fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming films, and needless to say, his Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited Indian films.

With such a big achievement it wouldn’t be wrong to say that perhaps Allu Arjun is the first new-age actor from South India to have a nationwide appeal and he has indeed redefined and pushed the limits of commercial cinema.

While all of you are aware of his tremendous success at the south box office, do you know that Allu Arjun had once rejected a big-budget Bollywood film opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan? Scroll down to know more.

Well, we all have enjoyed Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan for all the right reasons, including the overload cuteness of Munni. However, the Kabir Khan directorial was first offered to Allu Arjun to play the lead character of Pawan. However, the ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ star had refused the project owing to his busy schedule at that time and the film was then offered to Salman Khan and the rest is history.

In 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released starring the ‘Tiger 3’ actor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film was a massive success at the box office. However, this is not the first time Allu Arjun had refused a big budget film. He had also reportedly declined the offers for several other projects, including Arjun Reddy, Geeta Govindam, and Bhadra.

