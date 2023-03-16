Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra often makes headlines for her bold and unfiltered opinion. The Ambarsariya singer never leaves a chance to call out the people in the industry for their wrongdoings. For the last few days, the singer has been in the news for calling out women in the industry for sucking up to successful men.

While she didn’t name anyone, netizens thought it was directed towards Shehnaaz Gill, as she had mentioned an ‘act of respect’ for pausing for azaan. Now in her latest tweet, she named Luv Ranjan and slammed him for his ‘male-fantasies’ films. Scroll down for more details.

Taking to Twitter, Sona Mohapatra shared a video that opens with Karan Kundrra and Shraddha Arya’s song Naa Maar, which is crooned by the ‘Yaar Mera Titliyon Warga’ singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Afsana Khan and ends on Sona’s song ‘Roti Machine’. While the first part of the clip revolves around KK hitting Shraddha while cheating with another girl, it soon moves to Sona’s song asking for equality in a relationship.

Captioning the video, Sona Mohapatra tweeted, “Tired of such male-fantasies playing out in popular culture? From Love Ranjan to the Kabir Singh/Arjun Reddy film narratives & when a rare female song & (fab singer like Afsana) gets an even rarer investment in a #musicvideo cus those are a male prerogative, this? #RotiMachine Not (sic)”

tired of such male-fantasies playing out in popular culture? From Love Ranjan to the Kabir Singh/Arjun Reddy film narratives & when a rare female song & (fab singer like Afsana) gets an even rarer investment in a #musicvideo cus those are a male prerogative,this? #RotiMachine Not pic.twitter.com/GCEq3yT5Ad — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 16, 2023

Earlier, bashing Shehnaaz Gill, Sona had written, “All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo”.

The singer received massive backlash from Shehnaaz Gill’s fans which didn’t go down well with Sona. Later in an interview, she said that her Tweets were not for Gill.

