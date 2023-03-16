Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor and is still promoting the film and how. The film is doing decent at the box office and now there’s a video of Ranbir recreating his wife, Alia Bhatt’s iconic ‘Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai’ meme scene from Raazi doing the rounds on social media and netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Ranbir isn’t on social media but thanks to his fan pages on Instagram, we keep getting regular updates about his whereabouts. From his daily sightings, and airport looks to his movie promotional videos, we get to see everything on the photo-sharing site, all thanks to his massive fandom.

Now coming back to the topic, JioSaavn shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor on their official Instagram handle, where he created popular meme poses. It started with Rajinikanth’s ‘Sh*t’ meme and quickly moved onto Mr Robot’s Hackerman meme starring Rami Malek.

Ranbir Kapoor then imitated Nana Patekar’s Uday Bhai from Welcome, saying, “Control RK control.” Next, he creates his iconic ‘Tu, jaa’ line from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani followed up by Channa Mereya from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Then finally moves on to the best meme which happens to be his wife Alia Bhatt’s scene from Raazi where she says ‘Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai’. Take a look at the video below:

Haha! This certainly made our day.

Reacting to Ranbir Kapoor’s meme recreation, a user on Instagram commented, “The last one 😂😂😂👏👏 arey bhai biwi se daaro apni ..😂”

Another user commented, “last wala acha tha alia😂” A third user commented, “Last is outstanding😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor recreating his wife Alia Bhatt’s viral meme content? Tell us in the comments below.

