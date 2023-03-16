Mouni Roy is currently in Miami with Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Stebin Bin, entertaining live audiences through ‘The Entertainers’ tour. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a sensual video donning a bikini and later deleted it amid hateful comments but that didn’t stop the netizens from trolling her on social media. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Mouni is really popular among her fans and especially on social media with over 26 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site and we love her candid reels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mouni Roy recently shared a reel on her Instagram account wandering on the streets of Miami donning a tiny bikini that she paired with a thigh-high slit skirt and messy high bun. She accessorised the look with a sling bag and pair of sunglasses as she looked s*xy walking on the roads.

The video apparently didn’t sit well with netizens on social media, who started trolling the actress shortly after and Mouni Roy decided to delete the post from the photo-sharing platform.

Instant Bollywood took to their Instagram handle and shared the deleted video of Mouni walking on the streets of Miami and netizens are yet again trolling the actress. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Plastic surgery karke kaise dikha rahi hai.”

Another user commented, “Shi hi bolte h jiske pas paise Jayda hote h unke pas kpde kam hote h 😂😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Log inlogo ko kehte h Ameer admi…Ameer logo k pas hi q tan dhankne ko kapda kamm rhtey hai??acha h hm gareeb h…”

A fourth user commented, “Etna expose kis khushi mai.”

While one section on social media trolled Mouni Roy, the other hailed the beauty for maintaining such a healthy physique. What are your thoughts on her now-deleted video from Miami? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Bhumi Pednekar Says “… How Disconnected You Are From The World Outside” While Reacting To Ratna Pathan Shah’s Viral Statement About New Age Generation Delivering Flops

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News