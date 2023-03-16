Sonu Sood recently appeared for a sit-down interview with a leading news portal. The actor, who’s been in the entertainment industry for 4 decades, became the talking point during lockdown when he turned messiah for migrant labours. The actor’s name was all over the web when he received accolades for being the helping hand of the people who were struggling to reach back home during the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

After opening up about rejecting Dabangg, he also spoke about the industry being persistently subjected to criticism. Recently, when he was asked about the industry being trolled for the wrong ‘portrayal of Hindus’ on the big screens, he said that ‘people are either being more sensitive or are very sensitive.’ Ahead of the release of Pathaan, the film was amongst the other Bollywood movies, who was called for a boycott by netizens which erupted, especially after makers dropped the first song, Besharam Rang.

Sonu Sood to ANI, “Mujhe lagta hai ki log zyada sensitive ho gaye hain ya ban rahe hain toh voh ek chakkar hai. Jo boycott karte hain films ko… I don’t know ki kitna wise hai ya kitna genuine hai ya aap kitna usko mean karte hain. Bina dekhe film ko agar aap bolte hain ki isko boycott kiya jaye, this is also not fair.” He went on to say that a filmmaker thinks they have made a film like Sholay but one can only decide after the film gets released.

Sonu Sood said that the quality and output of the film “shouldn’t stop you from expressing what you want to say. Aap picture ko reject kar sakte hain ki picture achi nahi bani par bina dekhe picture pe opinion pass karna, mujhe lagta hai voh thoda sa sahi nahi hai. Mauka zaroor dena chahiye ke tu apni kahani toh bata, hum batayenge ki iss kahani ko sunna hai ya nahi sunna.”

On the work front, Sonu Sood, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar-led Samrat Prithviraj, will next be seen in Fateh.

