Taapsee Pannu is one of the finest actresses of the current generation who has always shown her impeccable acting skills and swooned audiences. Before becoming an A-List star in Bollywood, many didn’t know she was a Miss India contestant. While she was a student, she convinced her parents to apply for the pageant on the condition that she would continue to get good grades in school. Read on to find out more about it as Taapsee shares her experience with the competition.

The audiences have witnessed her journey to success, and few are aware of her pageantry past. The Haseen Dillruba actress participated in the prestigious national pageant and was awarded ‘Femina Miss Fresh Face’ and ‘Femina Miss Beautiful Skin’ at the event’s finale. However, she failed to win the coveted crown of Miss India.

While looking back at her experience of being a Miss India contestant, Taapsee Pannu claimed that other contestants were shown favoritism. During a conversation with The Lallantop, Taapsee spilled the beans on what actually goes on behind the scenes at beauty pageants. “Sach mat poocho. Jhoot main bol nahi sakti, aur sach shayad main bata naa paaun. But I’ll tell you what I can,” said Taapsee.

During the Miss India trials, Taapsee said that she was humiliated in front of everyone during the grooming period for a thing that she could not do. While adding upon a modeling teacher from the trial, the Judwaa 2 actor revealed, “He said, ‘If it was in my hand, you would have never been in the top 28.’”

Unfortunately, Taapsee did not make the cut to the top. Adding more about the wrap party of the event, she revealed “they were making people sign contracts that strictly stipulated that contestants would have to give 30% of all their earnings for three years to the pageant.” After the party, National Director wished her for the future and she said, “Sir, take it from me in writing, you’re not getting the crown back”

While concluding her story from the time, Taapsee said there were two pieces of advice she took away from the competition. First was that don’t comb curly hair, and second was her friend Farah, with whom she has started a wedding planning business.

