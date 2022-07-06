Sushmita Sen was the first Indian woman to win Miss Universe pageant in 1994 and it still gives us so much joy to think about that day. In the same year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World pageant and both these beauties made the country proud with their achievements. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when during an interview Sushmita revealed of pulling off from a contest because of Aishwarya. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Aishwarya was pretty renowned and her beauty was talk of the town even back then. This was the reason behind Sushmita pulling off her name from the contest. But upon her mother’s scolding, she enrolled her name back again in Femina Miss India in 1994 and not only did she qualify for the final round but also won it.

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen during an interview opened up on her stance on withdrawing her name from the contest because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and said, “My mother said ok fine let her win. If you think that she’s the world’s most beautiful then lose her. What’s the point of losing from someone else? Go give it your best shot,” as reported by India TV News.

Sushmita Sen further revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had already won all the prelims and was pretty renowned back then also which made her unsure about participating in the beauty pageant.

The Aarya actress also added that when Aishwarya’s name was announced as the first runner-up, she started crying thinking he had lost the pageant and didn’t even make it up to the runners-up. But little did she know, she won the contest only.

Take a look at the video here:

What are your thoughts on Sushmita Sen withdrawing her name from a beauty pageant because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor Turns S*x Bomb In A Sensual Pink Bikini Breaks The Internet, Fans Say “How Can Someone Be So Hot & Cute At The Same Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram