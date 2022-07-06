R Madhavan is presently basking in the glorious success of his recently released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is doing pretty great in terms of collections and has also been critically acclaimed by the critics as well as the fans too.

However, amidst all the good reviews, Indian author, journalist and film critic Anupama Chopra’s scrutinizing review is being slammed by the fans. Read on to know what went wrong.

Anupama Chopra in her review on R Madhavan’s recently released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, pointed out the problem with the subject’s Hindu religion and its patriotism. She went on to express that the movie majorly highlighted Narayanan’s patriotism and also leaned towards his religion. A paragraph of her review read, “It’s admirable that the film has brought Narayanan’s many accomplishments into the spotlight, but the screenplay repeatedly underlines his patriotism and also leans pointedly into his religion.” “Our first visual of Narayanan is in the puja room at his home. At crucial moments, he prays. Narayanan is a true-blue Hindu patriot,” the review further read.

FC Review: "#Madhavan's #RocketryTheNambiEffect comes into its own when it's stripped off its largeness to give us a tragic story about India and its bone-crunching system", writes @Vishal1Menon. @fcompanionsouth https://t.co/sWayrDIJ1U — Film Companion (@FilmCompanion) July 2, 2022

This definitely didn’t settle well with the fans as well as R Madhavan himself, as they slammed her over her review and labelled it as ‘Hinduphobic’. Reacting to her review, Maddy penned, “We thought it was in terrible taste too.. this is who Nambi sir is .. I am totally okay if you did not like or hated the film and I will take it in the chin..but why this ??Come on -we are way Better than this.Regretful”.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit too slammed Chopra on Twitter and wrote, “@anupamachopra This is being #Hinduphobic Why does it trouble U if Narayanan is a Hindu patriot and prays during crucial times? Every maker doesn’t justify trrsm d way #VinodChopra dd in Shikara . @ActorMadhavan hs done a brilliant job and hv d guts to praise it.” The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri slammed Chopra too over her review.

..@anupamachopra

This is being #Hinduphobic

Why does it trouble U if Narayanan is a Hindu patriot and prays during crucial times?

Every maker doesn’t justify trrsm d way #VinodChopra dd in Shikara . @ActorMadhavan hs done a brilliant job and hv d guts to praise it. pic.twitter.com/TQ5ZtL3ASP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 2, 2022

What are your thoughts on Anupama Chopra’s review of R Madhavan’s Rocketry The Nambi Effect? Let us know in the comments below.

