R In R Madhavan Stands For Richie-Rich! Net Worth Of 1** Crore Ft. A Range Rover Costing 1 Crore, An Indian Roadmaster Cruiser & More

R Madhavan is getting a lot of praise for his latest release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie which was in the making for a long time has finally been released and it is getting an amazing response. Meanwhile, over the years, the actor has done some blockbuster films and given memorable performances. Today let’s have a look at his net worth and the asset that contribute to it.

His latest film is currently doing a great job at the box office, as no other Bollywood film has clashed with this. Other than the lead actor, Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya’s cameo too is receiving praise.

Coming back to the topic, R Madhavan has been in the industry for over a decade now and being a self-made star, he has created his own niche and humongous fortune. As per MensXP, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star has an estimated net worth of over 110 Crores. Scroll below to know the assets he owns with his hard-earned fortune.

Fees

R Madhavan who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, charges around 7-8 Crores for playing a lead role in a film. On the other hand, he gets 1 Crore for brand endorsements, ads or social media posts.

House

The Tanu Weds Manu star leads a simple life and never goes over the top. However, he owns a number of properties across the country including a plush apartment in one of the posh areas of Mumbai, where he currently lives with his wife and son, Vedaant. Meanwhile, the actor also owns a house in Chennai worth 18 Crore.

Cars and Bike Collection

R Madhavan is among the few stars who is a motorhead. The actor owns a Range Rover Sports worth 1 Crore and a Mercedes Benz GL350 that costs 80 Lakhs. Along with this, he loves superbikes and has BMW K 1500 GTL which costs 24 lakhs and an Indian Roadmaster Cruiser, worth 46 lakhs along with Ducati Diavel and Yamaha V-Max.

