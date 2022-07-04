The collaboration that everyone has been waiting for is here. After Karan Arjun which was released in 1995, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen together in a film. After SRK making a debut with Pathaan in YRF’s spy universe and Salman already being a part of the same with Tiger, reportedly honcho Aditya Chopra is planning to make a film with both the actors in one film. Yes, that sure would be like a dream come true for all the fans out there. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The much talked-about spy-universe will get elaborated with Salman & SRK doing cameos as Tiger & Pathaan, respectively, in each other’s films produced by Yash Raj Films. Pathaan will take over Republic Day 2023, whereas Tiger 3 is aiming at Eid 2023.

According to a source close to Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra is planning to make a film with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together which is yet untitled and will go on floors by the end of 2023 or latest by first quarter of 2024 and said, “Aditya Chopra plans to take things to the next level by mounting a two hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan. It would be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan since the release of Karan Arjun (1995). Adi has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay and dialogues.”

The source further added, “Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have kept their bulk dates vacant in the tentative period and the exact logistics will be locked once a combined narration takes place later this year. The director is also undecided, however, the entire creative control on the writing front is by the head of YRF – Aditya Chopra. He is keeping everything close to his chest at the moment.” The narration of the film will include three people i.e. SRK, Salman and Aditya as stated in the same report.

Talking about the budget of the film, the source revealed that it is going to be one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema and said, “He has been toying with multiple ideas and he seems to have finally locked the most exciting of the lot.”

Isn’t that the most exciting news today? This surely has made our Monday better.

