Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK calls himself a trade analyst and a critic. With the help of his social media, he shares his views on certain films, actors or directors and sometimes he even slams them for various reasons. In his recent tweet, KRK claims Karan Johar is lying about JugJugg Jeeyo’s box office collection while adding Varun Dhawan fees should be Rs 2. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Directed by Raj Mehta, JJJ is a family entertainer that also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. It’s been a week since the film was released and it is doing amazing business at the box office as the film is already popular among family audiences.

Coming back to the topic, KRK never leaves a chance to bash big filmmakers and their big-budget films. Now that Karan Johar’s JugJugg Jeeyo is doing excellent business at the box office but the Deshdrohi star claims the filmmaker is lying about the numbers. In his latest tweet, he wrote, “Karan Johar is giving ₹53Cr week1 business of #JugJuggJeeyo and real business is ₹41Cr! Means Karan is fair. Because every producer gives 25% fake collections.”

Karan Johar is giving ₹53Cr week1 business of #JugJuggJeeyo and real business is ₹41Cr! Means Karan is fair. Because every producer gives 25% fake collections. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 2, 2022

Advertisement

In another tweet, KRK started a poll asking his followers about the fees of JugJugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan. He wrote, “Actor @Varun_dvn does charge Rs.25Cr per film. What do you think? What should be his fees?”

Replying to his poll, the majority of the netizens chose 2 Rs and later shared the result, he wrote, “Survey result:- 65% people believe that #VarunDhawan fees should be 2₹! Fair enough!”

Survey result:- 65% people believe that #VarunDhawan fees should be 2₹! Fair enough! https://t.co/zJ4D3ajFRb — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 2, 2022

As per BO reports, contrary to KRK’s claim Varun Dhawan starrer JugJugg Jeeyo is doing tremendous business at the Box Office. So far Karan Johar’s film has collected 56.69 crores and it is expected to cross 60 Crores very soon.

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo’s Varun Dhawan Says Anil Kapoor’s Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor “Started Parallel Cinema Movement”, Netizens Say, “Probably in a Parallel Universe”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram