Finally, the most anticipated promo of Karan Johar’s controversial chat show is out and we can’t keep calm. Yes, we are very much talking about Koffe With Karan’s 7. From the past few months, the show has been making a lot of noise for all the obvious reason. Right from who’s who of Bollywood is going to appear on the show to who’s going to talk about what. While there have been many claims from numerous sources related to the show, Karan Johar has finally put all the speculations to the rest and unveiled the first rushes.

Last evening, the filmmaker took to social media and dropped the first official promo of KWK 7 which took social media by storm instantly.

While there are many instances that call for your attention but the highlight of the video has to be Samantha blaming Karan Johar. Read on. In the video, the Oo Antava girl is seen telling Karan Johar, “You are the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G. In fact, the reality is KGF.”

Whoa! Quite a statement though!

Well, we are eagerly waiting for the season to air and especially Samantha’s episode to know what actually made the actress say that. The actress, who made her Hindi debut with The Family Man season 2, is seen sharing the couch with Akshay Kumar as she makes her debut on KWK too.

For the unversed, South’s estranged couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya left everyone in shock when they announced their separation, in October, last year.

Speaking about the promo, the other actors who were seen spilling some secrets were, Rocky Aur Rani Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani and Liger stars Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda among others. Watch it below:

Coming back to the promo, we bet you won’t watch the promo only once. Well, we are very excited for it to stream what about you? Do let us know.

